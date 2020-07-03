The Shawnee News-Star

Larry Hearon, age 71, of Tecumseh, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Tecumseh.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Ricky Garza officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

