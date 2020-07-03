The Shawnee News-Star

Phillip Wayne Jackson, 76, of Shawnee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home.

He was born Jan. 3, 1944, to Silas and Elaine (Chesser) Jackson in Seminole.

Phillip was raised in the Shawnee/Bethel Acres area where he attended Bethel and Shawnee Public Schools. He has lived most of live in Shawnee.

He proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964 and was honorably discharged.

Phillip married Judith “Judy” Pointer on May 28, 1985, in Seminole.

He retired from Exxon Mobil in 2006 after 25 years of service.

Phillip was a member of Sharon Baptist Church.

He loved yard work, gardening and had a large brick collection.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Garrett Riley Jackson; parents; Silas and Elaine Jackson; and siblings, Hazel Maston, Warren Jackson, Thelma Jackson, Vera Smith, Harold Jackson, Floyd Jackson, Kenneth Jackson, Betty Maston, Darlene Wright and Carolyn Wilson.

Survivors include his wife, Judith “Judy” Jackson of the home; children, Phil Jackson Jr. and Sonya of Stigler, Shelly Putnam and Steve of Okmulgee, Terri Mastin and Ford of Shawnee, and Mark Ragsdale of Broken Arrow; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Monday, July 6, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, at Little Cemetery with his grandson, Pastor Justin Jackson, and his son-in-law, Ford Mastin, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.