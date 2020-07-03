The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee resident Steve “Coach” Freeman, 68, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 6, in the Performing Arts and Athletic Center (P.A.A.C) at Shawnee High School.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Karen Sue Freeman Memorial Scholarship (www.occf.org/scholarship).

Harold Stevenson Freeman “Steve” known by most as just Coach moved on to his heavenly home on June 30, 2020. Coach was born to Thomas and Francis Freeman on July 8, 1951, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Coach spent his childhood in Tulsa and went to high school at Tulsa Will Rogers. After high school he attended Oklahoma Baptist University where he received his bachelor’s degree and later on would attain his Master’s degree at UCO. Coach enjoyed many things whether it was playing golf, watching baseball, spending time with friends and family and so many others, but his true passion was coaching and teaching young people.

Coach spent over 45 years of his life coaching and teaching all over the state of Oklahoma. At one of his many stops he met the love of his life Karen and they were married for 19 wonderful years. They took many baseball trips and saw many things and places in their time together. Coach was a very caring, loving man, and was an innovator. He left his handprint on many things the game of basketball and more importantly the countless number of lives he touched throughout his career.

Coach Freeman was proceeded in death by his parents Tom and Francis Freeman, his loving wife Karen Sue Freeman, and his four-legged daughter Bessie. He is survived by his son Luke Freeman and Christina Ashlock of Shawnee, brother and sister-in-law Mike and Beverly Freeman of Shawnee.

The world lost a great father, great man, coach and teacher and he will be sorely missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.