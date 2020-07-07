The Shawnee News-Star

Robert “Bruce” Love, 86, of Tecumseh, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 7, 1934, near Victory, Jackson County, Oklahoma, the fifth of seven children to William “W.C.” Cornelius and Sarah “Inez” (Austin) Love.

Bruce was raised on the 80-acre farm given to W.C. and Inez by Grandpa Austin until the age of 5 when his family moved to the 80 acre school land lease four miles north of Victory. Bruce, along with his father and brother Ed, was the first to market locally-grown chickens under a Chamber of Commerce sponsored move to get county famers to take up broiler raising.

He attended Victory Public Schools and on Nov. 10, 1951, at the age of 17 he got his mom and dad to sign the papers for him to join the United States Air Force. Bruce proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Tokyo, Japan, as a teletype relay station operator during the Korean conflict. He later was reassigned to Kissarazu AFB and upon his return to the United States he was assigned to HQ USAF, the pentagon in the Directorate of Finance until his honorable discharge

Bruce worked in civil service at Tinker Air Force Base until his retirement. His most notable job was seven years as logistics duty officer during the Vietnam conflict. After retirement he was employed as a city public works director and later a city manager.

He married Marie Anne Ball on April 4, 1959, in Gainesville, Texas. They farmed on a half section on Little River North of Macomb and over the years also farmed up to two sections on Little River until 1960.

He enjoyed and was active in farming and ranching, enjoyed politics and writing editorials for local newspapers. Bruce enjoyed helping coach his sons in their sporting activities. He had several cookouts and hayrides around the farm for his son’s ball teams. He also enjoyed restoring old cars, especially his 1950 Studebaker and his 1957 Pontiac Starchief.

He was preceded in death by his parents, W.C. and Inez Love; and three brothers, Everett, Edward, and W.C., Jr. and sister, Marie.

Survivors include his wife, Marie Love of the home; three sons, Douglas Love, Gregory and Cheryl Love and Bradley Love; five grandchildren, Patrick and Bryant Love, Jacob Love and Danielle Love Honsinger, and Patty, Uther and Kathryn Love; two sisters, Lorraine Cross and Dorothy DaMitz; and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, and continue through service time.

Service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, at Pink Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Collyer, Pink Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.