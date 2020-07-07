The Shawnee News-Star

Stephan Ely, 24, of Shawnee, passed away in a fatal car accident on June 29, 2020.

Stephan is survived by his mother, Amanda Langston of Oklahoma City; his sister, Faithe Ely; his brother, Taylor, and sister-in-law, Tristen Ely; his sister, Kaitlynn, and brother-in-law, Casey Alderman; his grandmother, Sharron Langston; his niece, Sadie; and his two nephews, Ayden and Tayten, as well as many family and friends.

Stephan's memorial will be held July 8 at Temple Baptist Church in Shawnee at 1 p.m.

Stephan was truly a light. He was such a blessing to have in our lives. He will be missed by so many.