Wilma Dean White, 80, of Shawnee, passed from this life Monday, July 6, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, July 10, and continue through service time.

Service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with James Douglas, Shawnee Open Door Church of God, officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery in Shawnee under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

