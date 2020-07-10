The Shawnee News-Star

Dennis Harold “Hal” Scott passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 24, 2020, surrounded by his children.

Hal was born on Dec. 20, 1932, in Bethel Acres to Adolphus and Pearl Scott. He graduated from Bethel High School in 1950. Hal earned his bachelor’s degree from East Central University, and he completed post-graduate work at Oklahoma State University.

Hal is survived by three siblings: Bob Scott, Clara Williams, and Shirley Adams and her husband Chuck. Hal was preceded in death by sister-in-law Betty Scott and brother-in-law Charles Williams. He is also survived by his three children: Tim Scott, Daniel Scott, and Tracy Scott Rupert, and his two granddaughters Rylie and Reagan Rupert.

A memorial service honoring Hal Scott will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at OneChurch Whitesboro, 400 US-377 Whitesboro, Texas. Pastor Will Rupert will be officiating. The service will be open to family and friends; however, due to covid, we will be live streaming the service via Facebook Live for those unable to attend. You may join the Facebook Live group by going to this link https://www.facebook.com/groups/halscott. For those without Facebook, you may access Hal’s memorial service on the OneChurch Whitesboro YouTube Channel. You may read Hal’s full obituary at everloved.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Memorial Association, 5 Mohican, Shawnee, Oklahoma 74801.