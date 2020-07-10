The Shawnee News-Star

James Swedberg, 54, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home, due to congestive heart failure.

On Saturday, July 11, 2020 a memorial service will be streamed from www.ubcShawnee.org at 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the school where James taught. Donations may be sent to Roosevelt Middle School, 3233 SW 44th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119. Please make checks out to Roosevelt Middle School and write James Swedberg Memorial in the memo. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service. www.walkerfuneral.com