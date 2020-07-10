The Shawnee News-Star

Lucille Wanette Martin peacefully departed from her earthly life on July 7, 2020, at her home in Prague, at the age of 81.

She was born into the loving family of Earl and Lucille Walden in Bonneville, Mississippi, on Jan. 13, 1939. Around the age of two her family moved to Centerview near Prague, where she fell in love with life on the farm.

Wanette enjoyed being outdoors as a young girl and especially liked riding horses. She spent countless hours in preparation for barrel races, resulting in frequent wins and high placings. Growing up she was a bit of a tomboy and was known to have occasionally boxed and had hedge apple fights with her uncles and other boys that lived nearby.

Wanette was very athletic and competitive. As a high school student at Centerview, she loved and excelled in basketball. She also played softball, but according to her, only to get out of study hall. Wanette served as vice president and graduated as salutatorian of the Class of 1957.

Wanette met Robert Martin at a rodeo and they married Dec. 27, 1958, after three years of courtship. Although they have different personalities they came together to set an excellent example of a devoted union and celebrated 62 years of marriage this past December. Wanette was a wonderful stay at home mom that focused entirely on the needs of her children.

She continued this until 1974 when she started work at the Wrangler garment plant where she remained until her retirement in 2004. As an employee she could best be described as a loyal, hardworking perfectionist. These characteristics allowed her to be the final inspector at the wrangler plant for many years.

Wanette led by example and was a woman of few words that spoke with wisdom. She stressed to her children to only speak words that were true, kind and necessary. Her home was an open, warm, welcoming environment with wonderfully prepared meals and desserts.

Her hobbies and spare time always included family. She was determined to treat all of her children and grandchildren equally, to the extent she spent exactly the same amount on Christmas gifts. Whether it was attending ballgames, livestock shows, school events or hosting family gatherings; she always provided encouragement and support.

Wanette was a Godly woman that believed in the power of prayer. Reading her bible, serving others and attending church regularly were important to her. She provided loving, generous care for her parents in their later years, setting an example that her family tried to follow as she battled Alzheimer’s.

Wanette was preceded in death by her mother Lucille Walden on Nov. 16, 2002, and her father Earl Walden on Dec. 11, 2011. She is survived by her husband Robert of the home in Prague and her three children Keith and his wife Shelli of Bartlett, Kansas, Gayle Morland and her husband Mike of Shawnee and Janet Blocker and her husband Curtis of Eufaula. She will be greatly missed by her eight grandchildren and their spouses, Brooke and Andy Hopper, Jennifer and Jose Ramirez, Jessica Garcia, Jerra and Daniel Hollingshead, Cole Morland, Chad and Jennifer Blocker, Todd and Mandy Blocker, and Lance and Cayla Blocker. She deeply loved her 13 great-grandchildren Javion Noble, Madilyn Hopper, Kamden Ramirez, Mila Ramirez, Jackson Hollingshead, Madison Blocker, Allison Blocker, Emerson Blocker, Britt Blocker, Blair Blocker, Natalie Blocker, Hattie Mae Blocker, and Clair Blocker.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Prague Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Funeral Service in Prague an online guestbook is available at www.parksbrothers.net.