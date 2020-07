The Shawnee News-Star

Nita Jean Saladin, 89, of Shawnee, passed away July 7, 2020.

She was born Jan. 26, 1931, in Okemah to John and Essie Cypert.

Nita was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Shawnee. She was also very active in the Salvation Army.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Cynde and Jay Winkle; son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Sue Saladin; grandchildren: Josh Saladin and wife Elizabeth, Jonna Wolf, Zach Foshee and wife Tayler, Colby Foshee and wife, Alexis; step-grandchildren: Hunter and Cody Winkle; and great-grandchildren: Maddie Saladin, Macie Saladin, and Camden Foshee.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Frank Saladin.