Bettie Ann Cooper

The Shawnee News-Star
Bettie Ann Cooper, 77, of Shawnee, passed away July 11, 2020.

She was born Jan. 15, 1943, in Slick, Oklahoma, to Earl and Purly Burgett.

Bettie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a very skilled seamstress and could make just about any article of clothing. She was a member of Rock Creek Baptist Church, RSVP, and Woodmen of the World.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, John W. and Carrol Cooper; daughter, Mary Cooper; grandchildren: James Porter, Jason Porter(Celcie), Amber Stephens(Kris), Trevor Cooper, and Christopher Cooper; great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Baker; and brothers: Larry and Davy Burgett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Cooper and daughter, Jeannie Cooper-Martin.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 17, at Rock Creek Baptist Church with Brother Danny Napier officiating.

