Private family requiem Mass for Frank Schrick, age 84, of rural Frederick, Oklahoma, will be at 9 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Helen Catholic Church with Rev. Father Joseph David officiating.

Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home.

Mr. Schrick passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton.

Frank Dean Schrick was born Oct. 11, 1935, in Frederick to August Henry and Rena Viola (Lynch) Schrick.

He attended Pleasant Valley School north of his family home and later transferred to Frederick Public Schools, graduating from Frederick High School with the Class of 1955. He then attended Cameron Junior College in Lawton.

On June 27, 1956, he and Irma Jeanne Strong were united in marriage in Frederick.

He farmed and ranched his entire life.

Frank loved the outdoors; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, his horses and riding motorcycles. He was a prankster; and loved western movies and reading western novels.

Frank was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church in Frederick.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Irma Schrick of the home; eight children, Curt Schrick of Frederick, Terri Handke and her husband Wayne of Marlow, Oklahoma, Traci Shell of Duncan, Oklahoma, Debbie Hughes and her husband Jeff of Frederick, Rowdy Schrick and his wife Pam of Frederick, Brian Schrick and his wife Karla of Montrose, Colorado, Candy Gibson and her husband Jeff of Frederick, and Cindy Browning and her husband Trace of Duncan; three brothers, Terry Schrick and his wife Mari of Waco, Nebraska, Ed Schrick and his wife Marilyn of Frederick, Mike Schrick and his wife Patsy of Oilton, Oklahoma; two sisters, Anna Mae Caron of White Settlement, Texas, and Pat Edwards and her husband Tommy of Azle, Texas; and one sister-in-law, Wiletta Schrick of Frederick; 35 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Rena Schrick; one son, Gus Schrick; two brothers, Paul Schrick and Kenneth Schrick.

Rosary and wake service will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Jackson Funeral Home Chapel. (In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, social distancing will be observed and mask will be required.)

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Helen Catholic Church in memory of Frank Schrick.

