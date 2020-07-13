The Shawnee News-Star

Loren Franklin Washburn, 87, of Tecumseh, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020.

He was born Dec. 2, 1932, to Lee and Ora (Hulin) Washburn in Cleveland County, Oklahoma.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in West Germany.

Loren married Frances Carleton on Dec. 29, 1956, in Tulsa.

He owned and operated a service station for more than 40 years.

Loren loved to go coon hunting with his friends. His biggest passion was driving his tractor and cutting hay. He loved the farming life and tending to his cattle. He will be missed by so many. He was a caring and generous man.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Terry and Rickey; an infant sister, Ida; sister, Bernice Young; and two brothers, Darrell and Walter; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Washburn, Helen Washburn and Margie Washburn.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Frances Washburn of the home; two sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Nancy Washburn of Tecumseh and Tim and Tonya Washburn of Edmond; one daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Bob Arevalo of Kansas; nine grandchildren, Andrea and Deke Chandler, Justin and McKayla Washburn, Kelsey and Andrew Snider, Karley Washburn, Nick Washburn, Jared Champlin, Ben Johnson, Ellen Sweeney and Connor Sweeney; four great-grandchildren, Kiera and Isabelle Chandler and Camdyn and Graham Snider; one sister, Janeen Washburn of Tecumseh; four brothers, Bill Washburn of Maud, Charlie Washburn of Bethel Acres, Eldon Washburn of Shawnee, and Orval and Joyce Washburn of Tecumseh; two sisters-in-law, Chubby Washburn of Shawnee and Velma Washburn of Midwest City; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 16, and continue through service time.

Service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Larry Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Shawnee under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

