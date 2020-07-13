The Shawnee News-Star

Raymond Rodriguez Sr., 80, of Macomb, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Tulsa.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, and continue through service time.

Service will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 16, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Erick Henson, Tecumseh Highland Church of Christ, officiating. Committal service will be at 2 p.m. at Blackwell Cemetery in Blackwell under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

Please join the celebration of Raymond’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.