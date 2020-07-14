The Shawnee News-Star

A memorial service for Shannan Denise Hardie will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Davenport with the Rev. Michael Mitchell officiating.

Hardie was born Dec. 3, 1974, in Oklahoma City. She died April 2, 2020, at her home in Shawnee. She was 45 years old.

She worked in auto repair and parts stores.

Survivors include her daughters, Lacie Hardie of Oklahoma City and Denise Bourlon of Shawnee; one son, Clayton Hardie of El Reno; one grandson; her mother Patty Gragg of Shawnee; her sister Elizabeth Gragg of Shawnee; her brother and sister-in-law, Jeffery and Sandy Leger of Iowa Park, Texas; and other family and friends.

Final arrangements were under the direction of Affordable Cremation Service in Oklahoma City.