The Shawnee News-Star

Barbara J. Hawkins, 92, former resident of Shawnee (1978-83), passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 13, 2020, in Lancaster, California.

She was born in Moline, Illinois, on Sept. 15, 1927, to Artie and Mae Sipes.

She married Ken Hawkins in 1970. He predeceased her in Seattle, Washington, in 2008.

In Shawnee, she worked as administrative assistant to the director of The Youth & Family Resource Center (Hope House); executive secretary to the city manager of Shawnee; and secretary to the manager of plant engineering and maintenance at the Allen-Bradley Company (where her husband Ken also worked as an engineer).

Her daughter Mary Pope graduated from Shawnee High School in 1981.

Barbara loved music and was a tireless supporter of the Oklahoma Youth Orchestra and helped raise funds to send the orchestra on tour to The People’s Republic of China in 1981.

She is survived by three children: Jeff Pope (Nancy), Illinois; JoAnn Woolwine (Sam), Virginia; and Mary (Pope) Ritch (Tony), California; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and a dear friend, Kittye Mae Cannon of Tecumseh, with whom she worked at Hope House from 1978-81. Barbara requested no services, and cremation by Chapel of the Valley in Palmdale, California.