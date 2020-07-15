The Shawnee News-Star

Loren Franklin Washburn, 87, of Tecumseh, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 16, and continue through service time.

Service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Larry Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Shawnee under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

