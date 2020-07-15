The Shawnee News-Star

Mirna Elena Muñoz Villalaz de Roberts died in Shawnee on Sunday, July 12, 2020, after an 11-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Mirna was born on Sept. 11, 1934, in Panama City, Panama, to Pablo Emilio Muñoz Hart and Hermelinda Villalaz Nuñez de Muñoz.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin Olan Roberts Jr., and her two daughters, Ivette Lee Dorsey and Karen Elena Lane and husband Travis Lane, along with her siblings who reside in Panama, her sister, Elia Isabel Muñoz Villalaz de Avila and husband Martín, her brother, Pablo Emilio Muñoz Villalaz and wife Vilma, along with several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Mirna grew up in Panama City, Panama, and attended private schools there. She graduated from the Colegio de Maria Inmaculada. After attending business school, she worked for many years as head of the administration department at the Asamblea Nacional de Panamá.

In 1963, Mirna married Marvin and they lived happily in Panama for eight years and through two tours of duty to Vietnam for Marvin. In 1971, Mirna and Marvin moved to Shawnee.

A devout catholic, she attended St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. After attending Seminole State College, Mirna worked at American National Bank in Shawnee for many years.

Mirna was known to all for her sweet, cheerful nature, impeccable manners, and meticulous appearance. Her kindness knew no bounds, she was a devoted, loving wife and mother who is loved beyond measure and whose presence will be greatly missed.

A funeral mass will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, 632 N. Kickapoo Ave. in Shawnee.