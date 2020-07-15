The Shawnee News-Star

Nancy Bill Browning Fisher, of Stillwater, was born June 28, 1930, in Wynona, Oklahoma (Osage County), to O. Benton Browning and Vista Slack Browning. She died on July 13, 2020.

Her family moved to Shawnee, where she attended school.

After attending Oklahoma A&M, she married Haylor H. Fisher Jr. on May 20, 1950. They reared their three daughters in Shawnee, where she later attended OBU. She was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, a volunteer for CASA, and a member of PEO Chapter CI.

In 2002, she and Haylor moved to Stillwater, where they enjoyed family and making many new friends. Nancy was a member of KAϴ Alumnae Chapter and PEO Chapter U. She enjoyed volunteering at Stillwater Medical Center and OSU Botanical Garden.

She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Lynn Hill, Karen and Rick Robbins, Beth and Tony Buchanan; six wonderful grandchildren: Stephanie and Bobby Qualls, Hal and Ashley Robbins, Adam and Cari Hill, Emily Hill, Lauren and Paul Potak, and Haylee and Jason Fletcher; 13 precious great-grandchildren; a very special exchange student, Monica Roeschlin from Argentina; as well as beloved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by husband of 58 years; parents; brothers and their wives: Benton and Beth Browning, Slack and Loretta Browning; sister-in-law Patty Fisher Hobson; niece Karen Browning Stover; and son-in-law Joe Hill.

A family only inurnment will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Shawnee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Stillwater Medical Center, or Karman Legacy Hospice.