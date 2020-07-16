Edward Charles Spoon Jr.

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee resident Edward Charles “Chuck” Spoon Jr. passed away July 14, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

Chuck was born July 4, 1976, to Edward Charles Spoon Sr. and Edith Littlehead Spoon Wilson in Claremore.

He was a 1995 graduate of Shawnee High School.

Chuck worked the majority of his life as a construction and masonry worker.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister: Lucinda Spoon Johnson.

He is survived by his sisters Shawna Spoon and Casey Wilson, as well as numerous nephews, nieces, family members and friends.

Tribal rites will be held July 17 and 18. Burial services will be held July 18 at 9 a.m. at the Sac and Fox Nation Cemetery in Stroud.