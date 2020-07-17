Dan Fowler Hurley

The Shawnee News-Star

Dad, Papa Dan, Uncle Dan, Chainsaw Dan, Sweeper Dan, Mr. Saint Paul, Dan Hurley left his vacation here on earth last night, July 10, 2020, when he was taken to sit at the right hand of Jesus. He joined his wife in a glorious hug and beard-free kiss after being apart 10 years. Fred and Joy, his parents, are more than delighted to be reunited with their only child. Poppy, Granny and the Johnson Clan had warm welcomes in heaven too. Let us remember some good friends that he is shaking their hands off about now also: Paul Milburn, John Welburn, Larry King Derryberry, Mr. Allen and others.

There will be no funeral on account of COVID-19. A memorial of some sort is possible, but not immediate.

Skies are gray with thunder rumbling in the distance, literally. Dad was sad to leave but he always knew what was best. He is jumping in restored health, saying his farewell. I can’t thank everyone, our tribe, enough for all that you have done for us! Love, Hugs and Peace.

Memorial donations may be made in Dan’s name to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Building Fund, 301 N. Beard, Shawnee, OK 74801 or Salvation Army, 200 E. 9th St., Shawnee, OK 74801.

Growing up in dad’s hand

Walking the walk

Talking the talk

To our Father’s house

Growing up in dad’s hand

Wind wisping through my hair

Smiling from ear to ear

Sailing into the sunset

Waves a wiggling

Tummy is a giggling

Growing up in dad’s hand

Who’s behind the lanky man

Thumb sucking

Holding that blanky in the same hand

Lashes batting

Feeling safe inside

Growing up in Dad’s hand

— By Dan’s daughter