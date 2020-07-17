The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee resident Jimmy Dewayne Murdock Jr. went to be with his creator on July 13, 2020, after a long and courageous battle to recover from injuries he sustained on April 25, 2020.

Jimmy was born in Shawnee on Aug. 28, 1962, and lived in the Shawnee and Dale area all of his life. He graduated from Dale High School in 1980 and was a proud member of the 1979 Oklahoma State Baseball Champions Dale Pirates.

Jimmy loved his family and enjoyed spending the holidays with his parents, never missing Thanksgiving or Christmas.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents James and Ella Murdock, his maternal grandmother Irene Diswood, one brother Freddy Howard Murdock, his biological mother Frances Garcia, and his beloved granddaughter Jamie Denise Murdock, and also by numerous aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his parents Jim and Retha Murdock of Shawnee, one brother and sister-in-law Charles Nelson Murdock (Jodi) of Shawnee, son James David Murdock of Shawnee, daughter Heather Lynn Murdock of Shawnee, son and daughter-in-law Michael Wayne Murdock (Celie) of Moore. He is also survived by his beloved granddaughter Joselynn Marie Watts and beloved grandson Malachi Wayne Murdock and the mother of his children and best friend Debra Lynn Newton, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Tribal rites were held for Jimmy the evening of the same day. Special thanks to the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma, the Green family, the Logan family, and tribal community members for their assistance.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's hospital (OKC) in behalf of Jimmy Dewayne Murdock Jr. Special thanks and our gratitude go to the ICU and critical care medical staff who cared for Jimmy during an especially difficult time due to COVID-19 restrictions.