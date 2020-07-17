The Shawnee News-Star

Mark Andrew Autrey was born April 27, 1958, in Shawnee to Ruth Faye Burnett Autrey and WF Autrey. He joined the afterlife on July 14, 2020, at the age of 62.

Mark attended Shawnee schools graduating from Shawnee High School in 1976. He worked in construction for many years before spending his later years working at The Clinic Pharmacy.

Mark is survived by his niece and grandnephew Julie and Tristan Shankle of Redondo Beach, California, his nephew Ted Shankle and his wife Christine also of Redondo Beach, California, his niece Janelle Autrey Coleman of Hanford, California. Also surviving are his cousins Sharon Autrey, Robbie Autrey, Steve Autrey, Jerry Herron—from Shawnee, Patsy Huggins from Chickasha, and Sabrina Palmer, of Wayne, and his aunt, Joyce Stanish of Virginia. He had many more beloved cousins, friends, and colleagues as well. Mark was preceded in death by his parents WF and Ruth, his siblings, Melinda Calvert, William Autrey, and his nephew Will Autrey.

Mark loved and found solace in the music of Gary Numan. In his last year, Mark fulfilled a lifelong dream by traveling to California to stand front and center at a Gary Numan concert. He spoke often about returning to California to enjoy time with his family and more of the live music he loved in a post-COVID world.

Per Mark’s request, to not put people in danger from contracting COVID-19, there will be no formal services. Once it is safe to have gatherings again, a small celebration of life will be announced. Mark spent a lifetime combatting Type-1 Diabetes, so in lieu of flowers or cards, donations to the American Diabetes Association would honor him.