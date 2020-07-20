The Shawnee News-Star

David D. “Bunny” Harris passed away July 16, 2020, in Tulsa at the age of 85.

David was born March 4, 1935, to Robert Falls and Katherine Jefferson in Stroud.

David served in the U.S. Army from 1952 – 1958. He worked as a truck driver for 50 years.

David loved to read, especially his Bible. David liked to venture out and take bus rides. One of his favorite places to go was the library and read his westerns. David loved to go to church every chance he got; he was an extremely faithful and generous man.

David is survived by his brother Ralph Hamblin and his wife Joyce and his son Randy Harris and many more family members and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Eugene Harris, James Harris and Arthur Hamblin Jr.

Services will be held at Sac and Fox Chapel on Tuesday, July 21, at 10 a.m. with burial following at Sac and Fox Cemetery. The service is under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home in Stroud.

