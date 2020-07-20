The Shawnee News-Star

Mary Ellen Wise, 81, of Earlsboro, passed away in Shawnee on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Graveside service will be Wednesday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at Sunnylane Cemetery in Del City with Dan Megehee officiating, under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting to send a donation to the Kaleo foundation in memory of Mary. Donations can be made through their website at www.thekaleofoundation.org or by mail to 5830 N.W. Expressway Suite 249 Oklahoma City, OK 73132.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC and State of Oklahoma Regulations and Guidelines, groups of 250 or fewer will be limited to attended funerals, which includes church services as well as chapel services and graveside services with social distancing.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.