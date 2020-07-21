Darrell Eugene Curtis

The Shawnee News-Star

Darrell E. Curtis passed from our world on July 13, 2020.

Darrell was born in Shawnee to Ethan Talmadge Curtis Sr. and Anna Loid Price Curtis.

Darrell was the devoted and adored husband of over 63 years to Shirley Ann Robertson Curtis, who survives him at the home. He was a loving and much beloved father to Cathy and Carol.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Armed Forces-Reserves.

He was a dedicated farmer and rancher.

He graduated from Connors Junior College and Oklahoma Agriculture and Mechanical College.

He was loyal and true to all things Oklahoma State University and was always a gentleman and a friend.

Shirley, Cathy and Carol thank the many, many dear family members and friends for your prayers and support.

A private service was held at Resthaven Memorial Park.

A memorial service and remembrance will be held at a time that is safer for all.

Daddy, we miss you and we will see you again.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends who would like to honor Darrell may make donations to:

SSM Health St. Anthony Foundation – please specify the Shawnee Cancer Center – Darrell E. Curtis

601 NW 11th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73103