The Shawnee News-Star

Jack House, age 74, longtime Seminole, passed away July 18, 2020, at the Veteran’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., July 23, at Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel in Seminole with Jeff Nance officiating. Burial will follow at Wolf Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.