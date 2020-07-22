The Shawnee News-Star

Passing of a living legend, JoAnn Douglas Coker was beloved by all.

Born Dec. 19,1948, she was called home July 18, 2020, due to COVID-19.

She was preceded in death by Jennie Powell Douglas and Andrew Douglas Sr.

She is survived by brother Andrew Douglas Jr., Uncle B.T. Douglas, husband Walter Coker, son Jason Coker Sr and wife Glennda, son John Coker and wife Carolyn, grandchildren Jason Coker Jr., Andrea Porthouse, Thomas Coker, Jacob Coker, Joseph Coker, Lydia Coker, great-grandchildren: ReNiya Coker, Jaella Coker, Jaevonni Coker, two nephews, numerous cousins and relatives.

She was leading lady of the High Spring Baptist Church.

"Mrs. Coker" was a teacher at Pleasant Grove, Shawnee, beloved by students and peers for over three decades.

The sound of her laughter can still be heard. She was full of life and very outgoing. She brought joy, laughter, and a willingness to help a friend or stranger. One can always remember her quote, "now I'm gonna tell you this." She could not go anywhere without seeing someone she knew and bring a smile to their face. Her magnetic personality was captivating and always left a lasting impression.

Grandma will forever be in our hearts. We will miss you mama.

Celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

