The Shawnee News-Star

Mary Ann Jones went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Shawnee at the age of 76.

Mary was born to Vernon O.C. Jones and Zola Margaret (Falkenstein) Jones on Nov. 5, 1943, at her grandmother’s home in Chandler.

She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1961 and received a Bachelor of Arts in Business from Oklahoma Baptist University in 1971.

Mary Ann worked for over 40 years at the Department of Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she retired as administrative officer to nursing service.

Mary Ann was a member of Central Presbyterian Church and then United Presbyterian Church. At Central she had been a long standing member of the Evening Bible Study. She taught Sunday School for over 55 years at Central and United Presbyterian and received the Honorary Life Membership from the Presbyterian Women in 1977. She has served as an elder since 1979 and served as Clerk of Session at Central Presbyterian Church and United Presbyterian Church. In 1990 she was selected to represent Indian Nations Presbytery at General Assembly in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mary Ann was a founding member of Zeta Gamma Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, and held offices at the state, district and local level. Serving others was primary in her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Zola and Vernon Jones; her brother, Max Wayne Jones; grandparents Claude and Hattie Falkenstein, and Fate and Belva Jones and Vernal Ocie Jones; aunt and uncle, Bessie Mae and Dale Oldham, Woodward; aunt and uncle Florence and Jack Evans, Chandler; and cousins: Mike Oldham, Larry Oldham and Vera Farmer.

Mary Ann is survived by Richard and Mary Evans of Chandler, Sue and Allan Crump of Little Rock, Arkansas, Dan Oldham of Woodward, and Ruth Falkenstein of Denver, Colorado.

Mary Ann requested that memorial donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation of Oklahoma at 720 West Wilshire, Suite 109, Oklahoma City, OK 73116.

Funeral services are Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m., at Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee, with interment to follow at New Zion Cemetery in Chandler.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee.