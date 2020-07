The Shawnee News-Star

Sherman L. Tiger, 55, lifelong resident of Little Axe, passed from this life Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Norman.

Tribal rites were held Thursday evening, July 23, at the family home. Burial will be Friday morning, July 24, at Kaseca Family Cemetery in Norman under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

