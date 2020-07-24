The Shawnee News-Star

Lawrence D. "Butch" Alexander of Tecumseh took his final earthly breaths and went Home to be with our Savior late Monday morning, July 20, 2020.

Butch is survived by his wife, Debra Alexander of the home; one son, Jeff Pinion; two daughters and sons-in-law Cecilia and Scott Young and Mckenzie and Justin Shepherd; and six grandchildren: Isaiah, Noah, and Myrah Young and Lexy, Aubrie, and Gabby Shepherd.

He was the youngest of 14 and is also survived by one sister: Minnie Jameson and countless cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Buth was an honored Vietnam veteran and was retired from the city of Shawnee, where he worked at the Southside Wastewater Treatment department.

Butch loved cars and woodworking but more than anything he cherished his family. He was the best Pepaw around. He is loved and will be dearly missed.

Service arrangements are pending.

Flowers can be sent to Brown's Funeral Home in McLoud.

Butch was given an extra ten years of life due to receiving an organ donation. To honor Butch and his life saving donor, we are asking that memorial contributions be made in Butch's name through the LifeShare Foundation, 4705 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132, or at www.lifeshareokfoundation.org.