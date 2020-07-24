The Shawnee News-Star

Phyllis Joan (Cox) Foster was born on Nov. 14, 1930, to Joe and Velma Cox at the family’s home, located in an oilfield outside of Seminole. She departed this life on July 8, 2020, in Shawnee at the age of 89.

Her daddy called her his “Precious Jewel,” and in her grandparent’s grocery store in 1931 she was declared a “pretty baby” by Pretty Boy Floyd. Her family moved frequently during her early years until they settled in Okemah, where she graduated from high school in 1948. Phyllis then attended Oklahoma Baptist University, graduating from there in 1952 with a degree in home economics.

She married James Foster in June of 1953.

Since there were no teaching jobs in home economics at this time, she became a beloved teacher of first grade students at McLoud Elementary School and later taught third graders. After receiving her master’s degree some years later, she taught special education in McLoud. After retiring, Phyllis taught at Gordon Cooper Technology Center in Shawnee, and her teaching career spanned nearly 50 years! She was a member of the Oklahoma Retired Educator's Association and the First Baptist Church of McLoud.

Devoted to her family, she was a fabulous cook and seamstress. Phyllis loved reading, traveling, art and painting.

Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband, James “Frog” Foster, daughter, Rebecca Ann Foster, and one brother, Jim Cox.

Left behind to mourn her passing are two children, Paul Duane Foster and wife, Monique Crooms-Foster, of McLoud; Tissie Pearson of McLoud; and one sister, Tommi Cox-Phipps, and husband, Clark Phipps, of Tulsa. Phyllis was very partial to her grandbabies, Sean Pearson and wife Mattea; Mason Basinger; Joseph Foster and Beverly Foster; along with one great-granddaughter, Zola Pearson. Phyllis’s kindness, good humor and gentleness will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the McLoud Friends of the Public Library or a charity of your choice.

Services are entrusted to Browns Family Funeral Home in McLoud.