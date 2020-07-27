The Shawnee News-Star

Donald Ray Crain, of Shawnee, passed away peacefully at the Muskogee VA Hospital.

He was born Aug. 26, 1936, in Sikeston, Missouri.

Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He retired as an E8 Master Sargent from the United States Army. During his time he served two tours in Vietnam. After the Army, Don went on to work for Walmart for 22 years in Shawnee. For a long time he had a booth at the Ole Shawnee Town Flea Market.

He and his wife Betty enjoyed going on cruises together. He would enjoy taking the granddaughter fishing. He would watch Westerns and one of his favorites was Hop Along Cassidy.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Betty Crain; sons: Kenneth Crain, Mike Crain and Steve Crain; daughter Denise (Crain) Williams (Darryl); daughter-in-law, Teri Crain; grandchildren: Samantha (Hix) Cross, Ryan and Mason Crain; and nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Buck and Gertrude Eastwood; brother Paul Crain and two aunts.