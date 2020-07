The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee resident Mary Lou Peacore, 60, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Shawnee.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 30, at C-3 Church (formerly Oak Park Church of God). Burial will follow at Snake Creek Cemetery north of Seminole.

