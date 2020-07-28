The Shawnee News-Star

Amanda Kay Smith of Norman was born on Sept. 24, 1974, in Pauls Valley to Steve Idleman and Judy (Elgin) Brooks. She passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Norman at the age of 45 years.

Amanda graduated from Wayne High School in 1992. She worked as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant at Shawnee Colonial Estates Nursing Home. She had a servant’s heart as a care giver and enjoyed taking care of others. She recently moved from Shawnee to Norman. Amanda loved her family and was known as “Manda” to her grandchildren. When it came to her children, she always had their back. She enjoyed music, chocolate, and watching the television shows, “Reba,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Days of Our Lives.” She was a member of the Temple Baptist Church. Amanda will be greatly missed.

Her survivors include her daughter, Kaylee Smith and Cody Woods of Norman; sons: Stephen Smith and Summer Leone of Shawnee and Kayleb Carpitcher of Shawnee; father: Steve Idleman and wife Debbie of Maysville; mother: Judy (Elkins) Brooks and husband Rick of Blanchard; sisters: Aimee Tolbert of Pauls Valley, Alycia Knox and husband Jeremy of Maysville, and Tiffany Day of Duncan; and grandchildren: Allee Leadford, Khyler Leadford, Sean Tyson, Shepard Smith, and numerous other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 30, at Winans Funeral Home Chapel, Maysville.

Arrangements are under the direction of John W. Williams of Winans Funeral Home, Maysville. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.winansfuneralhome.com.