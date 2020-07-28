The Shawnee News-Star

Former Shawnee resident Kevin Bryon Washington, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home in Moore at the age of 46.

Kevin, the son of Herman and Deloris (Murdock) Washington, was born April 16, 1974, in Shawnee.

Kevin worked at Locke Supply before starting his career at Sysco. Kevin enjoyed being with friends and earlier in his life he practiced fancy dancing. Kevin’s passions were golfing and bowling.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Mike; and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his sisters, Deborah Wachter, Cheryl Wallace, and Michelle Montgomery; half-sister, Marquita Scholfield; nephews, Brandon Wallace, Kyle Wallace, Jake Montgomery, Lewis Wachter, and Dustin Rounsaville; a niece, Lindsey Bawcom; great nephew, Isaac Wallace; and many other family and friends.

A memorial service will be Thursday, July 30, at 10 a.m. at Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.