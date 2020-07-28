The Shawnee News-Star

Sr. Mary Veronica (Cecilia) Sokolosky died peacefully at St. Joseph Monastery on July 25, 2020.

She was born Nov. 16, 1928, in Yukon to Josephine (Botch) Sokolosky and George P. Sokolosky. She was baptized at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church and raised on the family farm in Yukon.

She entered the Benedictine Sisters at St. Joseph Monastery in Guthrie in 1954 and professed her vows in 1956. She received a B.A. in English and Latin from Benedictine Heights College in Guthrie in 1957. She earned master’s degree in counseling from Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado, in 1976.

Sr. Veronica was an excellent teacher of English and Latin at schools in Guthrie, McAlester, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. In 1978 she moved to Shawnee to serve as an English professor at St. Gregory’s College.

Sr. Veronica was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, George Sokolosky, Robert Sokolosky, Gene Sokolosky, and Frank Sokolosky and her sisters Mary Lois Sokolosky and Margaret Churchman and her great nephew Jadon Conger.

She is survived by her Benedictine community and her sister, Ruth Acre, and several nieces and nephews.

The Benedictine Sisters are grateful for the loving care Sr. Veronica received from the monastery health care staff.

Donations in her memory may be made to the monastery health care center.

There will be private services.

Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel (918-585-1151) is in charge of arrangements.