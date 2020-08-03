The Shawnee News-Star

Bruce Scot Carlton passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home in Oklahoma City at the age of 61.

Bruce had a huge blended family and is survived by his mother, Nancy Carlton; his wife, Robin Carlton and her children, Matthew and Sarah Cusack, Jessica Kaczka and her husband Zachary, and grandson, Alexander Kaczka; his daughters, Katherine “Casey” Carlton and Casey Brook Wyatt; his granddaughters, Rylee Gannon and her husband Chris and Abby Wyatt; his great grandchild, Fynlee Gannon; his sister, Susan McCurdy and her husband David and nieces, Sarah and Emily Parks. He is also survived by Cameron Blass, Gabe and Hannah Griego, Alice Scheid; his granddaughter, Aubrielle Scheid and grandson Noah Lockwood.

He is preceded in death by his father Edgar Carlton; his older brother Jon Scott Carlton; and wife Lana Carlton.

Bruce was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on Sept. 17, 1958, to Edgar and Nancy Carlton. When he was six, the family moved to Tishomingo, where Bruce made lots of wonderful childhood memories. The family later moved to Edmond, where he attended Edmond Memorial High School and graduated in 1976. Bruce owned and operated a landscaping and irrigation company in Edmond for many years. He finally decided he no longer wanted to dig ditches and went back to college at the University of Central Oklahoma. He later graduated with honors in 1997 from the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center where he received a Bachelor of Science as a Physician Associate. Bruce was the first physician assistant to work at the Shawnee Medical Center Clinic. He also worked at Unity Hospital in Shawnee, and Prague Municipal Hospital and Clinic where he was also part owner. He then worked at Cimarron Memorial Hospital in Boise City. At the time of his death, he was working for Sound Physician Group and practiced at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Bruce had many passions in life other than medicine. He spent several years riding all over the United States on his Harley with friends and Lana. He loved music and was the Rock Doc at numerous concerts. He received his scuba certification on the very same day as he met his wife, Robin. On their first date, he asked her to go with him to Mexico and Hawaii. She said yes. He convinced her to obtain her scuba certification. After which, they traveled to several beautiful destinations, where they would scuba dive together. He enjoyed helping others and being there for his friends. He took up tennis, so he and Robin could play together. They played in several tournaments and USTA leagues. He loved all of his children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them whenever possible. Bruce had two dogs that he loved so very much, Ranger and Luke.

A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. at Vondel Smith Mortuary at South Lakes, 4000 SW 119th Street, Oklahoma City. Paul Calmes will officiate.

Visitation was Monday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. The family was available from 6 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Bruce’s name to Gateway to Prevention, Shawnee, and/or SSM Health St. Anthony Foundation Sisters Fund. Bruce routinely used Sister Fund for patients at time of discharge to assist in prescription assistance for patients with no insurance.