The Shawnee News-Star

Doyle Wilson, 85, of Shawnee, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Shawnee on Oct. 15, 1934, at the Baxter Hospital to Jess and Alonia (Mahanna) Wilson.

Doyle was reared and schooled in the Econtuchka/Johnson and Meeker communities.

In 1954 Doyle joined the U.S. Army, serving in Germany. In 1956 he was honorable discharged.

Doyle worked at Jonco, Shawnee Industries and retired from FAA in 1995 after 32 years of service.

After retirement, Doyle purchased his ranch in the McLoud/Harrah area. He worked many long hours to make his land into a ranch for raising Simmental cattle and pecans. Cattle were his life all his life. It was said that Doyle had some of the best cattle in the country. He was a member of the 32nd degree Mason Scottish Rite McAlester Consistory.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Woodrow, J.E., Bobby Joe, Pat and Robert Wilson; and sister, Frances Rich.

He is survived by his companion and love of his life, Mary Ellen Lam; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Wilson of Moore; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, and continue through service time.

Service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Donald Price officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Service will conclude at the chapel. Please join the celebration of Doyle’s life through Cooper Funeral Home’s Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.