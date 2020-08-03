The Shawnee News-Star

Jamie Lynn Scott, age 56, passed away July 30, 2020, with family by her side.

She was born Dec. 28, 1963, to Jimmy and Wanda (Lupe Pacheco) Scott in Lawton.

Jamie loved her children, grandchildren and she loved to help her fellow tribal members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one sister and her grandson Talon James Hancock.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children Tressa Hancock, Kara Conlee and Brandon (Boo) Conlee; her grandsons Ashton, Aaron, Aiden, Nicholas and Brandon; her ex husband and friend Ralph Conlee, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services will be at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Kickapoo Friends Center, 105365 S Highway 102, McLoud. Brad Wood will officiate.