The Shawnee News-Star

Allen Esco Hurst, 88, of Shawnee, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Ardmore.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, in the chapel of Walker Funeral Service with Rev. Kurt Beauford officiating. Burial will follow in Tecumseh Cemetery.

Allen was born April 28, 1932, in Shawnee to William Esco and Bessie Agnes (Champ) Hurst. On April 19, 1958, he married Louella Joy Harman.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mildred Lightner, and his wife, Louella

Joy.

Allen proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, earning the Korean Service Medal W/1 Bronze Service Star, along with several other awards. He was a machinist at Tinker for almost 50 years.

Allen was a faithful member of Faith Assembly, where he frequently assisted the widows of the church who needed help with projects around their homes; and he was a skilled woodworker, building several toys, trains and pieces of furniture for his family.

He is survived by his daughter: Sheryl (Ed) Angala; sons: Clifford (Sandra) Hurst and Bruce Hurst; grandchildren: Jeremy Tew, Khristina Tew Graham, Ashlynn Hurst Edwards, Micah Hurst, Hannah Hurst Dowdy, and Andrew Hurst; great-grandchildren: Ethan and Brayden Walters, Evan Graham, Hayden and Scarlett Tew, Nadia, Tristan, Troy, and Taner Edwards, Sydney, Lincoln, Declan Hurst, Alexander, Naomi, and Esther Dowdy; and lifelong friends: Bob Gibson, Jack Wooldridge, Luis Abeyta and Bill James (deceased).