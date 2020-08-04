The Shawnee News-Star

Charles Floyd (Manie) Kinnamon, 85 of Bethel, was born Oct. 21, 1934, to Doc and Esther (Welch) Kinnamon in Shawnee.

He married Patsy Jane Deason on Aug. 1, 1952, and proudly raised four children during their 57 years.

Charles worked at the Shawnee Milling Company and in various oil fields throughout Oklahoma, Colorado, and Wyoming. He loved to water ski and ride horses with his children. Charles departed this world July 19, 2020.

Survivors include his son James Kinnamon and daughter Patricia Kinnamon of Shawnee, six grandchildren Joseph Brown, Patrick, Justin, and Braydin Winsett, Amy Prozynk, Lacey Sanders, and Katy Conrad, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and wife, daughters Vickie Jane (Winsett) Vinson and Kathy Yvonne Proznyk, brothers Lloyd, Jimmy (Bo), W.R. (Mutt), Bill, Theodore, Bobby, and Jack Kinnamon and his sisters Lorene Stonebraker, Geneva Perkins, Francis Beahan, and Dorothy Roberts.