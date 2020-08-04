The Shawnee News-Star

Riley Dean Hudlow, 89, of Shawnee, passed away Aug. 2, 2020.

He was born Feb. 1, 1931, in Blackwell, Arkansas, to Joseph Ernest and Mary Consuela Hudlow.

Dean was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

After high school he joined the Army National Guard then the Air Force and served a few years. He then went on to work for the post office for one year before going on to work for the Werrell-Lowe Oldsmobile Dealership in downtown Shawnee. In 1959, Dean started his career in life insurance and earned a certification in Life Underwriting. He was very proud of this accomplishment. Dean had a great love for music, playing in a band, and performing in numerous concerts.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Gary Hudlow, Dow Hudlow (Carol), Sherri Hudlow, and Pam Yount (David); grandchildren: Dustin Hudlow (Kayla), Gage Hudlow (Taylor), Doward Hudlow (Christie), Terra Herce (Steve), Matt Hudlow (Lindsey), Katie Eickenhorst (Chad), Preston Hudlow, Caitlyn Yount, and Aaron Yount (Micaela); 11 great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters.

Dean was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Sally Hudlow; parents Ernie and Mary Hudlow; sisters: Ernestine Gravley, Sue Scott, and Bettye Carlsen; brother, Bill Hudlow; and daughter-in-law, Laura Hudlow.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, at Resthaven Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, at Resthaven Funeral Home with Dr. Todd Fisher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make a contribution to the Shawnee Gideons at PO Box 343, Shawnee, OK 74802.