Riley Dean Hudlow
Riley Dean Hudlow, 89, of Shawnee, passed away Aug. 2, 2020.
He was born Feb. 1, 1931, in Blackwell, Arkansas, to Joseph Ernest and Mary Consuela Hudlow.
Dean was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
After high school he joined the Army National Guard then the Air Force and served a few years. He then went on to work for the post office for one year before going on to work for the Werrell-Lowe Oldsmobile Dealership in downtown Shawnee. In 1959, Dean started his career in life insurance and earned a certification in Life Underwriting. He was very proud of this accomplishment. Dean had a great love for music, playing in a band, and performing in numerous concerts.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Gary Hudlow, Dow Hudlow (Carol), Sherri Hudlow, and Pam Yount (David); grandchildren: Dustin Hudlow (Kayla), Gage Hudlow (Taylor), Doward Hudlow (Christie), Terra Herce (Steve), Matt Hudlow (Lindsey), Katie Eickenhorst (Chad), Preston Hudlow, Caitlyn Yount, and Aaron Yount (Micaela); 11 great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters.
Dean was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Sally Hudlow; parents Ernie and Mary Hudlow; sisters: Ernestine Gravley, Sue Scott, and Bettye Carlsen; brother, Bill Hudlow; and daughter-in-law, Laura Hudlow.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, at Resthaven Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, at Resthaven Funeral Home with Dr. Todd Fisher officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make a contribution to the Shawnee Gideons at PO Box 343, Shawnee, OK 74802.