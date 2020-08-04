The Shawnee News-Star

Elmer Rex Spurr was born Jan. 28, 1948, in Shawnee and passed away July 26, 2020, in Austin, Texas.

He will be missed by many and forever remembered by those who knew him. He was a kind and memorable man and music was his greatest passion. He was a true historian of the music of his time including jazz, rock, rockabilly and pop.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gladys and Rex Spurr and brother James L. Spurr.

He is survived by his brother Harold and wife Shireen, sister-in-law Aline Smith, nephew Richard and wife Tricia, nephew Daniel Spurr and beloved dog Rickey.

No services are scheduled at this time.