The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee resident Frances Mae Brown passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Shawnee on her 89th birthday.

She was born July 30, 1931, in Stratford, Oklahoma, to William and Rillie Mayes. She was reared in Stratford and attended Stratford Schools.

On Feb. 23, 1952, in Franklin, Arkansas, she married Andy Brown Jr., who preceded her in death in 2008 after 56 years of marriage.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters Jewel Mayes, Opal Rycroft, Virginia Gibson, and Elizabeth Shorter; brothers Lester Mayes and John Mayes; and one grandson Robert Stewart.

Survivors include one daughter Linda (Wayne) Sloan of Tecumseh; two sons Ronnie Brown of Shawnee and Steve (Hallie) Brown of Midwest City; grandchildren Drue (Natalie) Brown of Stillwater, Abbey Brown of Tecumseh, Olivia Brown and Brady Brown of Midwest City; great-grandchildren Andy, Bella, and Corbi Brown of Stillwater.

Frances was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and follower of her Lord and Savior. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her!

A family memorial service will be held at a later time.