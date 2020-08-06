The Shawnee News-Star

Jackie "Darlene" Jenkins, 87, of Shawnee, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, after a long hard fought battle with congestive heart failure.

She was born on May 6, 1933, to Ruby Wilson and Clyde Stafford in Rockcreek, Oklahoma.

She married Billy Earl Jenkins in 1949, with them going on to have five children. After losing her husband in 1987 she went on to work and care for her children, grandchildren and neighborhood kids. Having survived many house fires, living in tents to losing her children, she was an amazing woman who overcame it all! Believing in Jesus was her cure for everything. She knew he would take care of her needs so she could take care of others.

Darlene is survived by sister: Ann Osbourne; two daughters: Carla Ranee Jenkins of Oklahoma City, Annette Michelle Bivins of Moore; two sons: Timothy Shawn Jenkins and wife Audrey Jenkins and Eddy Karol Jenkins and wife Glenda Jenkins, both of Oklahoma City; 16 grandchildren: Tiffany Griffin and husband Cody Griffin, MiKayla Jenkins, Timothy Jenkins Jr., Jessica Jenkins, Tesha Johnson and husband Deshawn Johnson, Heather Jenkins, Jeremy Jenkins and wife Ashtyn Jenkins, Billy Erwin and wife Shaunna Erwin, Stephanie Hovarter, Justin Clem and wife Carol Clem as well as six of them she raised as her own: David Clem husband of Cindy Clem, Ian Clem, Richard Miller, Eric Miller husband of Heather Miller, Michael "Shawn" Bivins husband of Rayne Bivins, Alesha Russell wife of Gil Russell; and one great-granddaughter that she raised from birth: Shauna Wilson (she was her pride and joy). She's also survived by a ton of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Billy Earl Jenkins, brother William Ray Wilson, step father Faye Wilson, daughter Sherry linda Clem, son-in-law Johnny Clem, mother Ruby Wilson, father Clyde Stafford, brother-in-law Jimmy Osbourne, sister-in-law Kay Wilson, great-grandson Bentley Jenkins and great-grandson Johnny "booboo" Miller.

She worked at Willie's Tie yard for many many years. She was a woman of many many trades. She loved sewing, cooking, crocheting, among many other things.

Darlene enjoyed spending time with her family. She devoted her whole life to raising her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She loved being surrounded by all of her grandkids. She loved helping anyone in need, no matter who they were or what they had done in life. She was very non-judgmental, if you needed help no matter what, she would help you. She loved Jesus and enjoyed watching her church services on T.V. She has raised and taken care of many neighborhood kids, feeding them, clothing them and loving them. Her house has always been a safe haven for any and everyone. She loved animals, so much so she's had every animal you can think of. She absolutely adored her favorite dog Scrappy and her favorite cat Cali. She was an amazing person with a pure heart of gold. She loved everyone unconditionally and she was loved unconditionally by everyone. She lived a long prosperous life and she is now resting with Jesus. We will always love and miss our Mema and our Mama! You will always be our ROCK,

Rest in peace beautiful Angel!

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 44909 Hwy 3, Shawnee.