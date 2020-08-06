The Shawnee News-Star

Robert Martin Vanorden Sr., 84, of San Bernardino, California, died at home peacefully Aug. 2, 2020.

He was born in Shawnee on March 1, 1936, to Archer and Ruth Vanorden.

He graduated from Shawnee High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army. He then attended college and become a structural engineer working for Bethlehem Steel Company in California.

Robert is survived by son Robert and Andrea Vanorden of Flower Mound, Texas, granddaughter Kristen and Travis Walnofer of Gilbert, Arizona, and great-grandsons Dylan and Caleb.

He is preceded in death by wife Anne VanOrden, mother, and father.

Services to be determined due to current events. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation.