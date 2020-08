The Shawnee News-Star

Donna Jean Smith, 82, died Aug. 5, 2020.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 10, at Prague United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Prague Cemetery in Prague.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, at Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague.

Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague is in charge of arrangements.