The Shawnee News-Star

Larry David Marker was born June 7, 1961, in Chandler to Dan and Madolyn Marker.

His early years he lived in Ada and attended Byng School. His family moved to Shawnee in 1975 and he graduated from Bethel High School in 1979.

He married Mary Louise Taylor May 25, 1984, and they had two sons, Brandon and Jarrod.

David graduated from OBU in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. His early career was in restaurant management, but later worked in factory settings and most recently studied to implement and enforce OSHA regulations.

He married Rachelle Lewis March 20, 1999. They shared a healthy obsession for OU football, classic rock and family.

He enjoyed hosting family cookouts and cherished time with his children and grandchildren. He cheerfully took disco dance lessons with his sister at her request when they were teenagers. He was truly “one-of-the-kids” at family gatherings with his larger-than-life goal to have fun.

Later in life, he and his father would meet on Sunday afternoons for complex discussion over cigars. He enjoyed simpler things of life like bird watching, gardens and a leisurely drive – windows down, music on.

He shared his passion for reading with his parents; was a master conversationalist; hated winter and had no patience for incompetent drivers.

He entered into eternal peace July 25, 2020. A private family ceremony was held at Oak Park Cemetery in Chandler.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dan and Madolyn Marker.

Those continuing his legacy are his sons Brandon Marker and Jarrod Marker; daughter and son-in-law Kristi and Dennis Hix; daughter Kennedy Hudson and her fiancé Logan Driscoll; nephew Joshua Carr; sister and brother-in-law Chele Marker-Cash and Robert Cash; grandchildren Aryanah and Brooks Marker and Jaxon and Jace Hix; aunt Mollie Stehno; uncle and aunt Larry and Shirley Marker.

The family asks that you share fond memories of David. Please include how you knew him. Feel free to be candid – he always enjoyed a good laugh. Send them to DavidMarkerMemories@gmail.com.