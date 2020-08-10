The Shawnee News-Star

Danny Ray Winrow, 65, of Anadarko, passed from this life Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Visitation will from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, and from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 14.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 14, at Earlsboro Cemetery with his brothers, Dr. DeWayne Winrow and Dr. Ervin Jackson, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

